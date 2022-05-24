One Piece Releases Episode 1019 Promo: Watch

✖

One Piece has finally started the fight between the Worst Generation and the Emperors Kaido and Big Mom on the roof of the Skull Dome, and the anime is teasing what is coming next with the preview for the next episode of the series! After spending the last few months setting the stage for the final fight on the roof of the Skull Dome, the anime has finally showed off how Luffy and the Worst Generation stacked against the might of both Kaido and Big Mom. As fans had seen over the course of the episodes, it's going to be a tough battle to overcome.

The episodes thus far had revealed that Luffy and the others are exhausting themselves against Kaido and Big Mom, but the two of them have very little damage to speak of. The Worst Generation members have been trying as much as they could in order to take down the Emperors, but the fight will be continuing through each new episode to come. Now fans have gotten the first look at what ton expect from the next step of the fight with the preview for Episode 1019 of the series! You can check it out below as shared by Toei Animation's official YouTube channel:

Episode 1019 of One Piece is titled "Otama's Secret Plan! Operation Kibi Dango!" and as the title suggests, the anime will be taking a detour from the fight on the roof of the Skull Dome to update fans on how the fights on the rest of the floors are going. All the while, Tama has her own plan in place and is getting ready to kick it off with the next episode of the series. The odds have been against each of the samurai allies up to this point, but Tama's plan will be the one thing that will help quickly even the stakes between both sides.

As the title also suggests, her Kibi Dango ability will be giving her a huge edge in this war, so it will be interesting to see the anime giving an update on the fights happening below while Luffy is still focusing on taking down the Emperors on the top.