Here’s Where to Get Anime Expo 2025 Funko Pop Exclusives

Anime Expo 2025 is happening this weekend in Los Angeles, California, and this year Funko will be in attendance with a collection of Pop figures exclusives. These Funko Pops will come from a mix of new and old anime titles alike, like Yu-Gi-Oh, Chainsaw Man, Solo Leveling, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. You’ll also find a nice looking Godzilla straight from Godzilla Minus One.

All of these exclusive Pops will be available at Anime Expo this weekend, but you don’t have to make the trip to add them to your collection. You’ll be able to order them online via the links below starting on July 3rd (most likely starting at 6am PT / 9am ET, though that hasn’t been confirmed). Just make sure that you’re signed into your Funko account and ready to roll. A queue might also be implemented, so you’ll want to be ready early, especially if you’re interested in the 3000-5000 unit limited edition releases. Note that select releases will include a UV Premium POP! Protector and that purchase quantities might be limited for the first 24 hours.

