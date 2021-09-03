First Look at Netflix Resident Evil Anime Series

✖

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness got an official teaser image and some new still for the upcoming film. Netflix is bringing fans a brand new CG anime series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise. With Resident Evil VILLAGE coming later this year, it’s been a big year for survival horror fans already, this just adds to the excitement. People who enjoyed the Resident Evil 2 Remake will be pleased to hear that Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will be back as Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield in the movie. So this movie will get a big reveal at AnimeJapan 2021 as the panel will discuss the project on March 27th. Quebec is handling the 3DCG animation production while TMS Entertainment are handling the main producer duties. This whole thing will undoubtedly be a huge draw for the platform.

When it comes to Resident Evil, more Leon and Claire is usually a winning formula for Capcom. Even more appealing is that this seems to be an original adventure rather than just retelling one of the games. Netflix announced a brand new synopsis for the film:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation.

The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

