Resident Evil 8 Village Reveals New Gameplay Footage and Details

Today during Tokyo Game Show (TGS), Capcom revealed new Resident Evil 8 Village gameplay footage alongside a slew of new details, including word that in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, Capcom is exploring bringing the game to PS4 and Xbox One. However, for now, there's nothing to announce on this front.

“While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well,” said producer Tsuyoshi Kanda via Gematsu. “We’re looking into it, but we can’t make any promises. However, we will do our best to create a top-tier survival horror experience on current-generation consoles.”

As for the new gameplay, it comes way of a brand-new video in the mold of a developer diary. In it, not only is there new gameplay, but our first look at how protagonist Ethan Winters looks in the game, as well as another look at Chris Redfield.

"Join Resident Evil Village Director Morimasa Sato, Art Director Tomonori Takano, and Producer Peter Fabiano as they discuss how they’re depicting the concept of fear to realize survival horror as it’s never been seen before in the upcoming eighth installment of the legendary Resident Evil series," reads the description of the video, which you can check out below.

As for the new details, Capcom notes that this new installment will give players more freedom to explore and experiment than Resident Evil 7. Capcom also shared that the next "update" on the game will come sometime this winter.

Resident Evil Village is set to release sometime in 2021 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares," reads an official blurb about the game. "Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare."