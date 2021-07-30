Netflix Reveals New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Stills

✖

Resident Evil fans have quite a lot to look forward to with Netflix as not only is the streaming service working on a new live-action series, but a new anime produced with TMS Entertainment. Titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the new anime will actually fall in line with the story found in the games and follow series mainstays Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. With the new original series currently speeding toward its release next year, Netflix actually shared a couple of new preview images following the debut teaser for the series first revealed earlier this Fall.

The new preview images give us a closer look at the two stars, but unfortunately there is still no way to tell what we can expect to see from this mysterious series just yet! Previously confirming that this new series takes place within the original canon of the Resident Evil games, Netflix's original announcement for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness teases as such, "[Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness] is scheduled for a global launch in 2021 exclusively on Netflix. Three years after 2017's CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta, technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation"

When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_’s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/nuBKVgXuzp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

The statement continued the tease with, "Since the first game was released in 1996 on Sony PlayStation, the Resident Evil series is nearing its 25th anniversary. With the series continuing to evolve even now, a new title carves itself into the series’ history. This series is entitled RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness."

As also previously confirmed by Netflix, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be produced by TMS Entertainment (Dr. Stone, Fruits Basket's reboot series, and more) with direct Hiroyuki Kobayashi who returns from Capcom's original games. The 3DCG animation will be overseen by Kei Miyamoto as Quebico as well. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see what's to come in the new Resident Evil anime series? What are you hoping to see in this part of Leon and Claire's adventure?