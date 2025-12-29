Netflix Reveals a Disappointing Slate of Several Anime Leaving in 2026

2025 has been an exciting year for anime fans with the return of several exciting shows such as Solo Leveling, Dandadan, The Apothecary Diaries, and many more. Not to mention that the year also introduced several new additions to the anime world, including Sakamoto Days and Witch Watch. However, if you think this year is thrilling, you will be blown away by what the upcoming year has in store for you. 2026 is right around the corner, and just the Winter anime lineup confirms the return of several fan-favorite shows, including Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and so on. And the best part is that the entire year is jam-packed with some of the most incredible shows ever.

In recent years, the streaming giant Netflix has been more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, Netflix has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand almost every month. While fans await the return of hit shows next year, Netflix has its own range of series coming to the platform. Unfortunately, fans will also have to bid farewell to some of the best anime ever, as What’s on Netflix confirmed when they are leaving the platform. Over 100 Netflix Originals are leaving the streaming service, and the list includes some really incredible anime.

Seven Anime Are Leaving Netflix in 2026

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The latest slate of anime series being removed from the platform has an overwhelming number of acclaimed and fan-favorite shows. Among them are some of the best series made ever, including Mob Psycho and even the original series, Sirius the Jaeger. Below is the list of all the series leaving Netflix next year, along with the dates.

Sirius the Jaeger (April 6th, 2026)

Mob Psycho 100 (May 22nd, 2026)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (July 1st, 2026)

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore (August 1st, 2026)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (September 13th, 2026)

Forest of Piano (September 28th, 2026)

Kuromukuro (October 4th, 2026)

While the list only mentions seven anime for now, there’s always a chance that more titles can be removed as we usher into the new year. The main reason series end up leaving the platform is that the licensing deals expire. Oftentimes, Netflix just wants to cut costs and remove less-popular titles to manage costs, which also helps them maintain the library size. While there’s always a chance that the license can be renewed, there’s no way of knowing if and when a certain will return.

Series such as Sirius the Jaeger and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress are underwhelmingly underrated, which is why their future looks bleak. On the other hand, Netflix picked up From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke for a sequel after more than a decade since Season 2’s conclusion, considering how well-loved the show is. So, there’s always a chance that at least some of the titles mentioned here can return after a few months or even longer.

