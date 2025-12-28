Cancelled Shonen Jump Series’ Creator Is Returning After Two Years With a New Manga

Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time after serializing several iconic series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and more. Even after all these decades, the magazine continues to stay on top with several hit series that redefine modern Shonen, including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. While series such as Dragon Ball engraved their mark in history, several other shows that were considered classics eventually ended up being forgotten by readers. However, the number of successful series in the magazine is significantly less compared to the underrated manga or even stories that were axed due to low popularity. Ice-Head Gill by Ikuo Hachiya is one such series that failed to gain recognition from readers and critics alike.

The manga debuted in June 2023 in Weekly Shonen Jump and was cancelled in November with its 20th chapter. The story is set in a land called the Great Ice, covered in ashen snow, as the name suggests. A young man named Gill Sol was chased from the capital and is now using his axe skills to work for lord Mela. His journey begins when a mysterious person comes looking for him, revealing his untold past. While the art was impressive enough, the story didn’t quite hit the mark. However, it’s been two years since then, and Hachiya is more than ready to return to Shonen Jump once again.

Ice-Head Gill Creator Is Returning With a New One-Shot Manga in Shonen Jump+

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Hachiya will be returning with a new one-shot manga on the official Shonen Jump+ app on January 7th, 2026. The mangaka has previously released a one-shot titled Seiryuu no Magoi on the same platform in 2022, even before the debut of Ice-Head Gill. The previous one-shot has a completely different story from the manga that was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. While details on the new one-shot are currently unknown, the information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source for updates regarding Shonen Jump series.

Shonen Jump is always releasing one-shot manga, which isn’t only beneficial to the platform but also to the creators. Releasing one-shots is common in Shonen Jump to test a mangaka’s storytelling skills, help them build a portfolio, and even attract editors. In case their work receives a good reception, there’s also a chance of extending the story with a proper serialized manga, although that’s not always the case.

Regardless, the creator returning next year is an exciting update, as it all but confirms we might keep seeing more works from him in the future. Ice-Head Gill is currently available to read on the official Manga Plus app. You can also check out the official Viz Media website, where all the chapters are available along with links to the physical and digital copies of the manga’s only two volumes.

