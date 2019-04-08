Netflix’s ‘Rilakkuma and Kaoru’ Shares Adorable New Clip

With as many anime licenses and productions Netflix is exploring these days, it’s impressive to see just how many new series manage to surprise and catch the eye of fans. One of such new series is Rilakkuma and Kaoru, a stop-motion animated series starring the famous San-X mascot Rilakkuma. The series is gearing up to premiere around the world later this month, and now fans got a cute new look.

Netflix shared an adorable new clip for Rilakkuma and Kaoru, and the brief new look at the series demonstrates the kind of cuteness fans will be in for as the titular Rilakkuma tries out a piece of new exercise equipment.

Launching in 190 countries worldwide on April 19, the new Netflix series will follow an adorable soft toy bear named Rilakkuma who surprisingly comes to live with a girl named Kaoru. He’s got a visible zipper on his back, but fans never really figure out what he’s got hiding inside. Though by the looks of this brief new clip, it’s probably filled with even more cuteness than Rilakkuma exudes on the outside.

Netflix officially describes Rilakkuma and Kaoru as such, “Kaoru’s unexpected new roomate is Rilakkuma, a bear with a zipper on its back that spends each day just lazing around — but it is impossible to hate.”

The series will run for 13 episodes (though fans are still wondering how long each episode will be), and follow the titular cute duo along with Kaoru’s pet bird Kiiroitori and a small white bear cub named Korilakkuma, as they got on even cuter adventures. This new series will be animated by one of the most prolific stop-motion animation studios, dwarf inc. — the company behind another popular mascot Domo — and original creator Aki Kondo will be helping with the story development for San-X.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru will be directed by Masahito Kobayashi, and Naoko Ogigami (Kamome Shokudo, Close-Knit) will be serving as screenwriter. The titular Kaoru will be voiced by Lana Condor, who fans might recognize from other Netflix Original projects such as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and as the current Jubilee in the X-Men Cinematic Universe.

