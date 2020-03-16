Netflix to Stream One Piece Anime in the U.S.

UPDATE: The tweet has since been deleted. ComicBook.com has reached out for word for comment.

We have begged and pleaded for it to happen, so Netflix has finally decided to call upon the Straw Hat crew. The site is one of the largest streamers globally, and it has made anime a focus over the past few years. Now, it seems One Piece is making a big splash to Netflix as the company has announced it will begin streaming the anime in the U.S.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Netflix made the announcement with a clever collage summarizing the anime’s first two arcs. The site will begin streaming these shows to users in the U.S. “soon”.

“Squeezing the first two arcs of One Piece into sixty seconds stretched our editors to the breaking point, but the results are worth it. The East Blue and Alabasta sagas coming soon to Netflix,” the site confirmed.

Squeezing the first two arcs of One Piece into sixty seconds stretched our editors to the breaking point, but the results are worth it. The East Blue and Alabasta sagas coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/V3ZGPN8Q9r — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 16, 2020

For fans, this announcement is a big one as they have waited a long time for it. One Piece is a staple with anime lovers, but it has gotten a niche reputation in the U.S. While sites like Funimation and Crunchyroll do stream the shonen series, fans have clamored for One Piece to get greater exposure on a site such as Netflix.

Now, it seems the streaming service has listened and got streaming rights for the anime as well. This will open up the Straw Hat crew to a whole new pool of fans, and the East Blue saga is a great place to start. Of course, it only makes sense for One Piece to get make a home at Netflix here in the U.S. After all, the company will host the live-action TV adaptation of the anime, and Netflix would like nothing more than to hype the series by recommending the One Piece anime to just about everyone.

Will you be binging these arcs once they’re live on Netflix at long last? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!