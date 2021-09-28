Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Cast Dishes on Working With “Ein”

This November, Netflix is looking to dive into the world of the Bebop with its live-action adaptation of the beloved anime franchise starring the likes of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, and for the recent streaming service event, TUDUM, not only was the intro of the series revealed, but the stars of the show swung in to talk about working with everyone’s favorite data dog, Ein. John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir joined the event to share their experience working with the corgi that is one of the most beloved pets in anime history.

While Ein has been revealed in a number of images, as well as having a special place in the recently released introduction of the show which will play before each episode, Ein’s best friend, Ed, has been conspicuously absent from marketing materials and has yet to be confirmed to appear in the upcoming series. With no actor confirmed to be playing Ed, fans are left wondering if the young computer whiz will actually be appearing in the first season, with the creative minds behind the show stating that Ed will have an influence on the series, but have been mostly tight-lipped about the character’s presence.

Netflix Geeked shared the latest interview with the top trio of actors for Cowboy Bebop, sharing their best “dirt” when it came to working with the data dog that first appeared in the second episode of the anime series, titled “Stray Dog Strut,” which saw Ein joining the crew of the Bebop as its third member:

Danielle Pineda notes that Ein is a “presence” with John Cho hilariously adding that the corgi is “mysteriously heavy,” with the stars also noting that the “dog is a diva and as soon as it realizes that you don’t have food, it is walking in the other direction,” They also noted that Ein as a corgi would shed tremendously, letting the hair fly on set, balancing out its cuteness with hair spreading in every direction. With footage and promotional material showing how the live-action adaptation is sticking to its anime roots, it will be interesting to see what changes, if any, are made to the adorable corgi.

