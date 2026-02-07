Netflix’s Hit Anime Confirms Surprise Theatrical Run, But There’s a Catch

Play video

2026 kicked off with an exciting January slate, but none of the new anime on the platform could match the popularity of a new original film. On January 22nd, Netflix released a gorgeous sci-fi fantasy film, Cosmic Princess Kaguya. The film immediately massive hit on the platform as it crossed over a million views globally in just three days. The film kept getting more popular in the first few days of its release and became the most successful anime on the platform released last month. Several renowned mangaka, including Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gege Akutami, and Chainsaw Man‘s Tatsuki Fujimoto, drew new illustrations to show their support for the film.

These visuals were shared by the official X handle of the anime shortly after the film’s release. Following the major success of Cosmic Princess Kaguya, the anime announced a special one-week-long theatrical run starting February 20th, 2026. The anime also released a special theatrical trailer to announce the exciting update. The film will be holding a special screening, including a cheer screening, along with talk shows. Visitors will also be getting an A5-size booklet of original illustrations as a thank-you gift. Unfortunately, the screening is limited to theaters throughout Japan, and there’s no update on whether there will be a theatrical release in the U.S. The information comes from the official website of the anime, which shared all the details regarding the event.

What Happens in Cosmic Princess Kaguya?

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

The supernatural film features a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. It’s the feature-length directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, best known for directing the opening sequences for popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man. The story centers around two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, where dreams and hopes come together. Iroha Sakayori, a 17-year-old high school student in Tokyo, works hard day and night as she juggles part-time work and her academics.

Her only source of comfort is watching Yachiyo Runami, a popular streamer and the administrator of Tsukuyomi. One fateful day, she comes across a suspiciously bright telephone pole from which an adorable baby emerges. Since she couldn’t bear to abandon the baby, she took her home, only to witness her rapidly grow into a girl of her own age. What’s even more strange is that the girl turns out to be Princess Kaguya, who has developed a self-indulgent personality.

As the two get closer, they begin creating music together, unaware of the fact that ominous forces are waiting to take the princess back to the moon. Following the film’s debut, a manga series was also released and is currently available in Comic Walker, a Japanese online portal site by Kadokawa Shoten. However, so far, there haven’t been any updates on the manga’s global serialization in English.

