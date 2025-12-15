Netflix’s Returning Dark Fantasy Anime is An Instant Streaming Success

A dark fantasy and controversial anime series has finally returned with a third season and is already topping the charts on Netflix. Netflix offers a wide variety of anime in its library, and over the past few years, the platform has increasingly focused on releasing Netflix-exclusive titles. The recent release of Sakamoto Days suggests that Netflix has expanded into anime’s most mainstream category, the shonen genre, and will likely continue to grow its catalog. While this is good news for the platform, on December 10, 2025, Netflix’s exclusive dark and controversial anime, Record of Ragnarok, returned with its third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime has long been one of the most controversial series due to its core premise of gods fighting humanity. The controversy intensified in the second season with the depiction of Shiva, a highly significant Indian god, which led to the series being banned in India. However, the backlash has not slowed its success. According to FlixPatrol, Record of Ragnarok‘s third season has emerged as the fourth most-streamed series worldwide on the platform, while in the U.S., it has also entered the top 10, securing the ninth spot.

Record of Ragnarok Returns With Instant Success Despite the Series’ Controversy

Only a few days after the new season’s debut, Record of Ragnarok has emerged as one of the top streaming series on the platform, ranking just behind other Netflix exclusives such as Man vs. Baby, Stranger Things, and Sean Combs: The Reckoning. This success is surprising, given that the anime adaptation of Record of Ragnarok has not been regarded as one of the strongest in terms of animation. In fact, the first two seasons were heavily criticized for their animation quality, while the controversial plot further fueled the series’ negative reputation. However, it appears that this very reputation has contributed to its success, as fans remain deeply invested in discovering the ultimate outcome of Ragnarok.

It is also worth noting that the latest season features the best animation the series has had so far, along with a deeper narrative. With characters such as Hades, Beelzebub, Qin Shi Huang, and Nikola Tesla, the season delivers stronger character writing, making it a must-watch for long-time followers of the series. A total of nine out of the 13 fights have now been covered, leaving only four remaining, which suggests the anime could conclude with the next season.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding a fourth season yet, the success of the latest installment is a strong sign that a final season may be announced in the future. That said, fans will first see the conclusion of the manga. While the manga is in its final stages, it is still some time away from ending, meaning a new season of Record of Ragnarok could take at least a couple of years before returning, potentially as its final season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!