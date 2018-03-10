New ‘Boogiepop’ Anime Coming In 2018

It’s been a long time since anime and manga fans have seen new anime from the Boogiepop series, and now that long wait is over since the series is set to return with a new anime adaptation in 2018.

Marking the 20th Anniversary of Kouhei Kadono’s original novel debut, and announced at the Dengeki Bunko 25th Anniversary & New Work Unveiling Stage, a new series based on Kouhei Kadono and Kouji Ogata’s Boogiepop and Others has been set for release later this year.

Along with a new key visual for the series, the new Boogiepop anime has unveiled some of the voice cast and staff behind the project, which will be entirely different from the 2000 anime.

The first official cast members include the likes of Aoi Yuki as Toka Miyashita/Boogiepop and Saori Onishi as Nagi Kirima. Produced by Madhouse, who also produced Boogiepop Phantom in 2000, Shingo Natsume (One Punch Man, Space Dandy) will be directing the new series. Tomohiro Suzuki (One Punch Man, Tiger & Bunny) is writing and supervising the scripts, Hidehiko Sawada (One Punch Man) is designing the characters, and kensuke ushio (Space Dandy, A Silent Voice, Devilman Crybaby) is composing the music for the series.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the original series in English and describes the series as:

“There is an urban legend that children tell one another about a shinigami that can release people from the pain they may be suffering. This “Angel of Death” has a name: Boogiepop. And the legends are true. Boogiepop is real.

When a rash of disappearances involving female students breaks out at Shinyo Academy, the police and faculty assume they just have a bunch of runaways on their hands. But Nagi Kirima knows better. Something mysterious and foul is afoot. Is it Boogiepop, or something more sinister…?”

For those unfamiliar with the Boogiepop series, the series was originally a series of light novels created by Kouhei Kadono with Kouji Ogata providing illustrations. Although each novel is a series vignettes with different titles, they are connected by repeating characters and plots. Often credited with starting the light novel trend in anime and manga, the series had over two million copies in print as of March 2000. In this series, a shinigami named Boogiepop rises after a shadow organization gains the ability to create synthetic humans with enhanced abilities and use this power to hunt down others.

The most popular version of this series is Boogiepop Phantom, which is based off of the Boogiepop and Others and Boogiepop At Dawn light novels. Madhouse released the 12 episode anime adaptation in 2000, and it is still fondly remembered by anime fans today.

