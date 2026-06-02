New Live-Action Manga Adaptation to be The “First of Many”

Live-action anime adaptations like One Piece and Kingdom have been making big waves on the small screen and the silver screen, with plenty more to come. In a surprising twist, one major manga series has decided to forego ever receiving an anime adaptation and is instead jumping straight into the live-action world. Last year, Kodansha confirmed that it would be taking Hollywood by storm, with legendary director Chloé Zhao helping to adapt some of the biggest stories from the publication. Seemingly, as a part of this endeavor, the West is preparing to focus on a major manga story that has, ironically enough, already had live-action adaptations in the past.

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Hotaru’s Way first hit the scene in 2004 from creator Satoru Hiura, spawning sequels and spin-offs following the series conclusion in 2009. In a surprise twist, the franchise has never received an anime adaptation, jumping right into the live-action world with a 2007 television series before then receiving a TV sequel in 2010, along with a feature-length film in 2012. As reported by Deadline, the studio known as Unapologetic Projects is bringing this story to North America with a new live-action television series. While a release date has yet to be revealed, Paige Hooper, Motoko Kimura, and Kate Kugler have been confirmed as series producers.

Hotaru’s Way is The Way

Kodansha

While a release date for this live-action adaptation remains anyone’s guess, series producer Paige Hooper discussed the upcoming project and how it will help create more live-action adaptations down the road. “We are thrilled to move forward with this new series. This is just the first of a few projects we have in progress as we are building our own unique path towards a long-term development strategy and approach. We believe we have a strong pipeline for success and are eager to get new projects out for audiences to enjoy.”

Last year, Kodansha confirmed that it was working to create new television series and movies for the West based on some of its biggest properties. Following the big news, the current Kodansha Chief Executive Officer, Yoshinobu Noma, further detailed the project, “Guided by our corporate mission, ‘Inspire Impossible Stories,’ we are constantly seeking new avenues to deliver the rich, diverse narratives originating from Japan to a global audience. The establishment of Kodansha Studios represents a pivotal moment – and a new chapter – in the relationship between Japanese publishers and Hollywood. This studio is our commitment to accelerating direct partnerships with premier global artists, producers, and partner studios.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Hotaru’s Way, the series follows its 27-year-old protagonist as she finds herself in a relationship with a younger co-worker. While not featuring wild, earth-shattering battles and/or transformations, the franchise is a slice-of-life series that manages to blend comedy with romance in some interesting ways. If you want to read the series for yourself, you can check out the first chapter on Kodansha’s website by clicking here.

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Via Deadline