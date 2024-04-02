Shueisha Launches New AI Recommendation Service, DEAIBOOKS

It looks like Shueisha has another project on the table, and this time, it doesn't have to do with a new series. The popular publisher has a plan in mind to bring the best of manga to readers who actually want to find new faves. After all, Shueisha has announced the launch of an AI recommendation app called DEAIBOOKS, and it promises to help fans sort through today's many many manga titles.

The announcement went live from Shueisha recently as the website for DEAIBOOKS was published. As it turns out, the recommendation app has been fed more than 5,000 manga titles. From their demographic to their genre, the app has taken down all the notes, and users can ask DEAIBOOKS for recommendations on manga after taking a short quiz.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"How many manga series are there in this world? Find what you really want to read right now amongst countless other works. Sounds very difficult, doesn't it? That is where [DEAIBOOKS] comes in. While chatting with users like a librarian, our mascot will propose a series of perfect manga listed just for you."

As you can imagine, this new app is stirring buzz thanks to its mission. On one hand, it goes without saying that the manga fandom is wary when it comes to AI. The technology has plenty of promise in finance and even health science, but the arts community has had nothing but negative run-ins with the tech. Still, DEAIBOOKS could help cut down the noise for eager readers who are struggling to find their next manga pick. The balance of good and bad is often fine, but for now, it seems users are feeling good about this new Shueisha app. And hopefully, the tool will be shared globally if it takes off in Japan.

