New Pokemon Anime Shares First Look at Gou in Action

Pokemon‘s anime franchise has been running for over 20 plus years and over 1,000 episodes, and it will soon be entering a new phase as part of a celebration of the Pokemon Sword and Shield video games. This new anime will be changing a few things, however, as the new series will be featuring a new protagonist alongside Ash. Ash has already made claim to his very first Pokemon League Championship, and it seems like the anime will be moving him into a new role as he travels with the new second protagonist, Gou.

While we’ve seen some of his design as part of the promotional materials for the new series, but the latest trailer has revealed the first actual footage from the first episode of the new series. This means that we also get our first real look at Gou in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gou is the new protagonist from which we’ll be experiencing much of the new story from. While Ash will be along for the ride, there’s currently no telling just how the time in the series will be divided between the two of them. In this first look at Gou in the new series, fans can see the young trainer deciding among three potential starters in the Kanto region.

But Gou won’t be choosing any of those as it’s been previously revealed that Gou will actually have a Scorbunny as his first partner Pokemon. Designed by Ken Sugimori and voiced by Daiki Yamashita (the voice behind My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya), Gou seems to have the same kind of pull Ash does with legendary Pokemon. This first trailer already sees him interacting with both Mew and Lugia, so the sky’s literally the limit with this new Pokemon Master to be.

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan. Additional confirmed cast members include Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth. There’s still no word on how many characters from the older series will be making an appearance in the new one, but at least the entire Pokemon catalog has opened as Ash and Gou will be exploring every past region in the franchise.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.