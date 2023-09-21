Rick and Morty Season 7 Trailer Announced With New Poster

It's about time, guys. Rick and Morty season 7 is on the horizon, and that means Adult Swim is gearing up for a big launch. The hit show promises to have all eyes on it when it debuts in early October. Now, we've been given a new poster of Rick and Morty's comeback, and it promises a season seven trailer is on the way.

As you can see below, the new poster for Rick and Morty season seven has plenty to unpack. The key visual shows Rick Sanchez in a strange dimension with Morty hugging his waist. The pair are covered in red sauce as it appears to be raining spaghetti and meatballs of all things.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

In the background, the poster shows plenty of familiar characters while Rick eyes something in front of him that we cannot see. A gaping hole is then shown before our leads with wires coming out. So as we all expected, Rick and Morty season seven is going to be busy.

The poster revelation also came with a big announcement about the animated comedy. Rick and Morty season seven is going to release its first trailer on Monday, September 25th. This reel will mark our first full look at Rick and Morty's new season, and it has some high stakes riding on it. After all, Rick and Morty fans are still uncertain of the show's future following the exit of its co-creator Justin Roiland.

If you did not know, the writer-actor found himself removed from Rick and Morty earlier this year after reports regarding some legal issues surfaced. Back in 2020, Roiland was arrested on domestic abuse charges, and news of the case prompted industry professionals to share their own upsetting experiences with Roiland. Though the case against Roiland was ultimately dismissed, his professional reputation was tanked, and the creator was ousted from his current gigs. Of course, Adult Swim led the charge as Roiland was removed from Rick and Morty, and the hunt began to recast the actor. Roiland voiced the show's two leads since season one launched, and no replacement has been announced as of yet. So hopefully, the first trailer for Rick and Morty season seven will shine light on the issue.

