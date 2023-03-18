Major Anime Series Delayed Due To Covid

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous anime franchises were forced to delay episodes, movies, and other projects in the medium. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is continuing to throw some big monkey wrenches at some major series and a recent fan-favorite has indefinitely delayed its future episodes. While this hasn't been the first time that this particular series has been delayed, this might be one of the biggest delays that the video game adaptation has faced so far.

Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a is an anime adaptation of the popular video game, Nier: Automata in which players take control of androids to fight a world in which robots reign supreme and humanity is in its final throes. The game debuted in 2017 and one of the big hooks of the entry was the idea that players would need to beat the video game multiple times in order to learn the full story behind this world. The news was shared by the Production Committee behind the creation of the series, stating that the ninth episode, and the episodes following it, have been indefinitely delayed thanks to the impact that COVID-19 has had on their offices.

Nier: Automata Delay

The Official Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Twitter Account shared the discouraging news that episode nine of the series would be delayed indefinitely, along with the future installments. Earlier, the anime adaptation released the English Dub for the series on Crunchyroll.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this video game adaptation, Crunchyroll has the episodes on its streaming service and has listed the following description, "NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

