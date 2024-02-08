Nier:Automata Anime Confirms 2024 Return

Nier:Automata is a well-known name in gaming, and last year, the series made its big move to the screen. Thanks to A-1 Pictures, Nier:Automata Ver 1.1a came to life, and it was there fans got an in-depth look at 2B. Despite a series of delays, the anime managed to run its first cour through the summer, and now a new report confirms the show will drop cour two this year.

Yes, you read that right. Nier:Automata Ver 1.1a is on the horizon. The anime will return with cour two in 2024. At this point, no formal release window has been announced, but Nier:Automata a steady rollout of episodes are planned for 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, netizens are curious how the new episodes will be released. Last year, the Nier:Automata anime ran into two separate delays due to staffing issues prompted by COVID-19. The first cour was expected to wrap in March 2023, but all of its delays pushed the release through July. As you can imagine, fans are wanting to avoid this delay issue with cour two, so we will have to see what happens.

If you aren’t familiar with Nier:Automata at all, the series dates back to 2017. Created by Yoko Taro, Nier:Automata is regarded as one of the most famous JRPG titles in recent years, and it has spawned a number of projects. Taro was brought in to co-write Nier:Automata Ver 1.1a with Masuyama while the latter directed the show. Currently, you can find Nier:Automata Ver 1.1a on Crunchyroll, so for anyone wanting more info on the show, you can read its official synopsis below:

“The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…”

Will you be checking out the return of the Nier:Automata anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!