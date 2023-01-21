Nier: Automata Anime Delays Future Episodes Indefinitely

Nier: Automata's anime adaptation was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and after a few episodes, the series has now announced that it will be delaying Episode 4 and onwards for the indefinite future! The anime taking on Square Enix's massively popular game was touting a much different experience than those fans who might have already seen play out in the game. The first few episodes started to tease the nuances of those changes from the game, but now it's going to be a bit longer before we get to see what comes next.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a released its third episode this past weekend, and unfortunately, instead of revealing anything about what could be coming next, took to Twitter and its official website to deliver the unfortunate news. Episode 4 of the anime and beyond are now being delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 on the production schedule. A new potential release date for the new episodes have yet to be set, and the series will begin re-airing its first few episodes over the next few weeks in Japan:

How to Watch Nier: Automata's New Anime

While it may be some time before the rest of the new episodes premiere, you can currently catch up with the first three episodes of Nier: Automata Ver1.1a now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this new take on the franchise, they begin to tease the anime as such, "The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely."

The synopsis continues with, "In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

