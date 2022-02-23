NieR: Automata Anime Announced

NieR: Automata has kept fans hooked since its debut several years back, and the game stands as a mascot for the franchise now. Over the last few months, rumors have swirled that a new project was in the works for NeiR, and it turns out those reports were spot on. After all, the Square Enix game is getting an anime, and it will bring 2B to life in a new way.

The update comes courtesy of Square Enix and the entire NieR team as the series held a virtual event over in Japan not long ago. It was there the crew not only announced the anime is happening but a teaser trailer for NeiR: Automata was shared as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip doesn’t show much, but it brings NeiR: Automata‘s iconic lead to life with a black-white sketch. A poster was also released for the series showcasing the same heroine, and that is hardly a surprise. When it comes to NeiR: Automata, fans often think of 2B from the start, so it makes sense for the character to head up this adaptation as well.

At this point, fans are not sure when NeiR: Automata will bring its anime to life, so many are turning to the game in the interim. If you are not familiar with the IP, Nier got its start in 2010 before bringing NeiR: Automata to life in 2017. The game, which series creator Yoko Taro oversaw, tells the story of a combat android known as 2B. With a handful of comrades in tow, 2B finds herself in a war with alien mechs, and the conflict’s origins come to light through a series of unlockable scenes. So if you need more details, you can find Square Enix’s official synopsis for NeiR: Automata below:

“The distant future… Invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat: weapons known as “machine lifeforms.” In the face of this insurmountable threat, mankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the Moon.

The Council of Humanity organizes a resistance of android soldiers in an effort to take back their planet. To break the deadlock, the Resistance deploys a new unit of android infantry: YoRHa . In the forsaken wasteland below, the war between the machines and the androids rages on. A war that is soon to unveil the long-forgotten truth of this world…”

Will you be checking out this adaptation of NeiR: Automata when it drops? Or would you rather check out the game…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.