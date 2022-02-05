Nier Automata Anime Rumors Spread Following Domain Registration

Pokemon might be one of the biggest examples of how a video game can find success in the world of anime, but it is far from the only game that has been given new life thanks to the medium of anime. Gaming franchises such as Persona, Devil May Cry, Daganropa, and countless other games have been given television series of their own, and it seems that Nier Automata might be joining them as a web domain registration has fans believing that the story of the android, 2B, might hit the medium of anime in the future.

The Nier franchise began with the titular entry, Nier, arriving on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles in 2010, introducing a world wherein humanity was encountering strange mechanical threats to their well-being. One of the biggest draws of the series isn’t just its story and aesthetics therein, but the fact that the games will normally ask players to beat the entries multiple times in order to experience the full story of this mechanical world.

While there has been no confirmation regarding an actual anime adaptation, a web domain has been registered that has the title of “Nier-Anime” in Japan, leading many to believe that it will only be a matter of time before we see 2B and her sibling dive into an anime series.

If you’re unfamiliar with the recent entry in the Nier franchise, Nier Automata, the official description of the game following the enigmatic automaton known as reads as such from Platinum Games:

“In the distant future, an extra-terrestrial force has unleashed a ruthless army known as the “machine lifeforms” on Earth, driving mankind into exile on the moon. Android 2B, one of the latest infantry models of the newly formed organization called “YoRHa,” is plunged into a bitter war to reclaim the planet.”

While Automata is definitely one of the biggest stories in the series, that hasn’t stopped the franchise from pumping out new entries, with the likes of Nier Replicant and Nier Re[in]carnation hitting consoles and mobile devices in order to expand the lore of the franchise.

