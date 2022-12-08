Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster

As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!

Earlier today, a trailer went live for the Nier: Automata anime, and it focuses on A2 in their armored glory. The new poster highlights the heroine in a tight green suit while their long white hair falls over their torso. Of course, they have a gun in hand, and A2 stays armed in the anime's new trailer to boot.

Of course, the clip gives fans an idea of how A2 will sound thanks to Ayaka Suwa. The actress will voice A2 while the show's leading character 2B is voiced by Yui Ishikawa. The show has tapped other stars like Natsuki Hanae and Hiromi Yasumoto as well, so the A-1 Pictures project has a stacked voice cast.

For those unfamiliar with this anime adaptation, it was announced during the fifth-anniversary event for Nier: Automata. Yoko Taro, the game's creator, announced they would pen the show's script with Ryouji Masuyama, the anime director. Jun Nakai has signed on for character designs, and Monaca will oversee the anime's music. Currently, Nier: Automata has confirmed it will go live in January 2023, but no exact release date has been announced. But of course, netizens will learn more as the new year comes closer.

