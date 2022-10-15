Nier: Automata Anime Confirms Release Date With New Visual

Anime and video games have worked hand in hand for decades, with game franchises such as Pokemon, Persona, Castlevania, and Street Fighter all receiving animated projects over the years. Now, the time is coming for the character action series, Nier, to receive an anime series of its own as both a new key visual and promotional video has been released, confirming when fans can expect the series to premiere its first episode as well as giving viewers an idea of what the animated series following 2B will look like from A-1 Pictures.

Set to arrive in January 2023, the animated series will be bringing back several voice actors that helped make the Square Enix game a success, including Chiaki Kano as Commander, Keiko Isobe as Operator 60, and Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210. The original game arrived on consoles and personal computers in 2017, acting as a sequel to the original Nier, albeit with a new protagonist this time around. With studio A-1 Pictures responsible for anime favorites including Sword Art Online, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, and Blue Exorcist, many fans feel that Nier's animated series is in good hands.

Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a released both a new key visual along with a new promotional video to get fans hyped for the 2023 release, with the video game adaptation in good company as next year's early anime season will see the arrival of Trigun: Stampede and Vinland Saga Season Two to name a few:

If you haven't had the opportunity to play the video game from Square Enix, Nier: Automata, the game producers listed the official description for the post-apocalyptic tale that is fit to bursting with robots, mechs, and androids:

"NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

