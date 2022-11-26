Nier: Automata Anime Reveals More Characters With New Trailers and Posters

Nier: Automata has been setting the stage for its first real foray into the world of anime next year, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from more of the characters with a set of new trailers and posters showing them off! The Square Enix franchise has been exploding with popularity thanks to the successful launch of Nier: Automata a few years ago, and fans have become much more interested in the world of the series as a result. It's made the idea of a full anime adaptation all the more exciting because it also means we'll be seeing a bunch of returning faces.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is scheduled to release next January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and fans have been able to see how many of the games' returning characters have made the jump to the full anime adaptation. The newest set of posters and trailers have shown off more of the cast with a new trailer for the returning Adam and Eve voiced by Daisuke Namikawa and Tatsuhisa Suzuki respectively. You can check out the trailer in the video above, and poster below.

What to Expect in Nier: Automata's Anime

Filling out the rest of the returning cast revealed thus far are the likes of Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042, Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153, Chiaki Kano as Commander, Keiko Isobe as Operator 60, Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210, and Aoi Yuki as Pascal. Ryouji Masayuma will be directing and handling the series' composition together with original game creator Yoko Taro for A-1 Pictures. You can also find the trailer and poster for Lily (voiced Atsumi Tanezaki) below.

Square Enix teases the original Nier: Automata game as such, "NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

How are you liking the looks at Nier: Automata's new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!