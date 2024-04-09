Ninja Kamui Is One of Adult Swim's Top Hits, Says Warner Bros.

Ninja Kamui hit the ground floor running on Adult Swim, becoming one of the most popular original anime for the Cartoon Network programming block. Joining the likes of Fena: Pirate Princess, FLCL: Shoegaze, and Shenmue The Animation, the story of Joe Higan has been rising the ranks in popularity. In a new press release, Warner Bros confirmed that the anime series from Jujutsu Kaisen's director has been one of Adult Swim's biggest series.

Ninja Kamui's first season will consist of twelve episodes, leaving many anime fans wondering if Higan's story of revenge will continue on Adult Swim. At present, a second season hasn't been confirmed though signs are looking good that the original anime series could continue.

Ninja Kamui Hits It Big

On Warner Bros's website, the studio noted that Ninja Kamui helped Toonami hit some new heights, "Adult Swim, a top 5 cable network among Adults, garnered a 23 percent increase in prime ratings among Adults in Q1—the highest gain of the top 30 cable networks. Ninja Kamui, a new original series in the Saturday Toonami block, was up 21 percent versus year-ago levels."

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

In noting the success of recent franchises, "Our true crime series like Quiet on Set and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks have worked well across platforms, and we've seen a similar performance with our adult animation titles like Ninja Kamui. These big hits, along with the performance of our freshman series and live premium sports offerings, laid the groundwork for us to attract a significant share of the available nightly cable audience this quarter."

If you haven't caught up on Ninja Kamui, the original anime series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll while continuing to air new episodes on Adult Swim. Here's how Warner Bros describes the series, "Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

