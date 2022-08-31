Toonami Creator Confirms Reason For Fena: Pirate Princess' End

Toonami vyed further into the realm of anime originals these past years, with the Cartoon Network programming block set to release new series such as Housing Complex C, Junji Ito's Uzumaki, and the return of FLCL to name a few. Unfortunately, while the future might appear bright for these newcomers, it seems that one of the biggest Toonami original anime series has a far murkier future. The programming block's co-creator, Jason DeMarco, took the opportunity to share the fate of Fena: Pirate Princess.

Fena: Pirate Princess was a collaboration with Toonami, Crunchyroll, and Production I.G., with the story following an orphan girl who discovers herself on the high seas. The first season of the original anime series arrived in the summer of last year, giving anime fans twelve episodes to cover the swashbuckling series. As Demarco explains however in a new social media post, fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to the original series receiving a second season as it seems the window might have closed for Fena and her adventures across the world.

A Toonami fan took the opportunity to ask DeMarco about the fate of Fena: Pirate Princess, stating that they believed the series was fantastic and was wondering when we could expect a second season, but the co-creator of Toonami shared some unfortunate news:

"Unlikely to happen, sadly. In full disclosure the show did well enough that Adult Swim wanted to make more, even though Nakazawa really designed it to be a one season show. Sadly, Crunchyroll was not interested in a S2, so the moment has passed."

If you haven't had the chance to catch Fena: Pirate Princess, you can currently catch all the episodes of this Toonami original anime streaming on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service offering the following official description:

"Fena: Pirate Princess tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman, living in a fantastic alternate history version of the 18th century. Fena has been raised on an island where there is no hope of escaping the dark destiny forced upon her by her captors, to be used and discarded by the soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: escape her captors, forge a new identity, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mystery behind the keyword: "Eden." It's the story of the adventure of a lifetime she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

Via Jason DeMarco on Twitter