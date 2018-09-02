There’s No New Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode Tonight

The Dragon Ball Super English dub may have officially kicked off the Universe Survival arc, but before fans learn more about the Tournament of Power there’s going to be a brief break.

Due to Toonami’s special My Hero Academia marathon for the Labor Day weekend, there won’t be a new episode of Dragon Ball Super until September 8.

As is usual for Toonami during big holiday weekends, they will be airing a special marathon in place of their normal series schedule. This Labor Day weekend they will be airing a marathon of My Hero Academia’s entire first season, which ranges from the start of the series until the end of the first battle with the League of Villains. It’s a great showing for the series that’s now leading the block, and series like Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z Kai have received this honor in the past.

This news may sting a bit for Dragon Ball Super fans as the series just officially kicked off the fan-favorite, final saga of the series: Universe Survival. This saga begins with a bang with the announcement of the Tournament of Power, a tournament full of fighters spanning across the 12 universes of the series. Universe 9 will also be making its appearance in the next episode. Funimation has already confirmed the voice cast behind the new additions.

This arc brings the series to a close, but for those who worry the end may be coming soon, it’s going to be another year or so before the series completely finishes its English dub run as there are plenty of twists, turns, and excitement left to be had.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.