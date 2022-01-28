Odd Taxi Movie Hypes What Comes After the Anime’s Cliffhanger Ending

Odd Taxi has a new movie on the way, and it’s promising to show fans the aftermath of the series’ shocking final cliffhanger. The original anime series made its debut during the Spring 2021 anime schedule and managed to become one of the biggest hits of the year. This was not only an impressive feat for an original series debuting during one of the most competitive Spring schedules in recent memory, but it continued to be a success as the year rolled on during one of the most overall competitive years as well. Now it’s set to be making a comeback with a brand new movie.

With Odd Taxi returning for a brand new movie, Odd Taxi: In the Woods, there was the immediate question of what a movie could provide the series. The original 13 episode run seemingly brought the story to a complete end, but fans were chilled to the bone with its final moments. This left Odokawa hanging in limbo with the idea that we might never get to see what happened next, but the first teaser trailer for the new movie teases that we’ll get to see what comes next from the story. Check it out as released by Crunchyroll below:

Odd Taxi: In the Woods will be releasing in Japan on April 1st, and promises to take a look back on the events of the series and offer different perspectives and accounts from all the characters involved. So not only will it flesh out what we got to see play out in the original anime, we will also importantly get to see a follow up to that final cliffhanger as teased by the final moments of the trailer as well. Thankfully, Crunchyroll will be streaming the new movie at a later date that has yet to be announced.

You can check out the original series for yourself with Crunchyroll too, and they officially describe Odd Taxi as such, “This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it’s not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn’t really hang out with others, and he’s an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn’t talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens… All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who’s gone missing.”

via Crunchyroll