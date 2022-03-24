Odd Taxi: In the Woods Shares New Trailer

Odd Taxi didn’t play itself up as a hit when it debuted last year, but the anime sure fooled everyone. The quiet thriller snuck up on fans with its friendly characters and a tense string of mysteries. It didn’t take long for its team to greenlight a movie for fans, and now the new trailer for Odd Taxi: In the Woods has gone live.

The clip was posted by the anime’s team on Twitter and can be found below. As you can see, the reel shows off several confessionals from characters we met in season one, and then some action sequences break out towards the end of the trailer. OLM and PICS definitely kept up their animation streak with this new project, and fans in Japan will get to check out Odd Taxi: In the Woods starting April 1st.

https://twitter.com/oddtaxi_/status/1506918751739985923?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for when the movie will drop overseas, that is the big question. We do know Odd Taxi will bring its movie to Crunchyroll sooner rather than later. If we are lucky, the release will go down during the summer, but that all depends on its dub’s production schedule.

Want to know more about Odd Taxi? You can check out the anime’s official synopsis below and binge season one over on Crunchyroll right now:

“This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it’s not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn’t really hang out with others, and he’s an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn’t talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens… All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who’s gone missing.”

What do you think of this latest Odd Taxi update? Do you plan on checking out this film when it drops?