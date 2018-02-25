Watch Olympic Figure Skaters Perform To BTS, 2NE1, BIG BANG, and More

Tonight, the 2018 Winter Olympics are coming to a close as its final programs wrap. Figure skating may have ended its competitive run earlier this week, but its stars aren’t ready to leave PyeongChang just yet.

No, they are performing at a popular gala tonight, and a few of its biggest stars brought the house down with K-pop performances.

Right now, the Winter Olympics are streaming its live coverage of its games’ Figure Skating Exhibition Gala. The program is one of the event’s most popular as it gives audiences a front-row look at figure skaters having fun on ice. So, some of the worlds’ top skaters celebrated their Olympic runs with K-pop music.

As you can see below, the festivities kicked off with a K-pop throwback. Min Yura and Gamelin Alexander hit the ice to perform a routine to “Lollipop” by 2NE1 and BIG BANG. The two came out with colorful outfits, and they ended the dance by throwing candy into the crowd.

bigbang & 2ne1 – lollipop

( yura min & alexander gamelin, 2018 ) pic.twitter.com/b8ux2aWzlR — hana (@KW0NJI) February 23, 2018

Next, South Korea shouted out to K-pop with Kim Kyueun and Kam Alex Kang Chan. The pair skated to “I Am The Best” by 2NE1 before the pair skaters turned over to “Red Flavor” by Red Velvet.

Finally, Misha Ge from Uzbekistan brought the house down with his energetic performance of “MIC Drop” by BTS. The skater, who is a fan of the K-pop group, hit the ice dressed as a boxer before he stripped down with some intense hip-hop moves. By the end of the routine, Ge was in nothing but his black slacks and mesh t-shirt, leaving the crowd to go wild.

