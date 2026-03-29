One of the Best Isekai Anime Confirms 2027 Movie Return With New Trailer

One of the best Isekai anime franchises ever is coming back with a new movie next year, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the franchise’s return with a new trailer showing it off. Isekai anime are some of the most prevalent releases that fans will see each year as there are a ton of new anime that make their debuts every few months. This means that each one has to work harder to stand out, or find a fun new angle to take the idea. There’s one franchise that’s managed to do both.

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The Eminence in Shadow has been a huge hit with fans ever since Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai’s original light novel series made its TV anime debut back in 2022, but the second season ended with a surprising confirmation. It was revealed that it would not be continuing with a third season, but a feature film release heading to theaters in Japan instead. As part of the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend, The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes has dropped a cool new trailer and poster you can check out in action below.

When Does The Eminence in Shadow Movie Come Out?

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The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will be making its debut across theaters in Japan sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release or potential international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. It will be featuring a returning production staff from the TV anime with Kazuya Nakaishi directing the film for studio Nexus. Makoto Iino will be prodicing the character designs, Kanichi Katou will be providing the screenplay, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. It’s also going to feature some returning voices too.

Seiichiro Yamashita will be reprising his role as Cid Kagenou (otherwise known as Shadow), Yui Horie will be returning as Akane Nishino, Inori Minase will be returning as Beta, and Takehito Koyasu will be returning as Mordred. As for new additions for the film, Yukari Tamura will be joining as Yuka Asakura. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of role this new character will be playing in the story, however, as very little details about what to actually expect from this .

You Should Watch The Eminence in Shadow

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If you have yet to check out this Isekai anime for yourself, there’s no better time to jump into The Eminence in Shadow. It’s a fun series with an overpowered main character brought into a fantasy world, but the twist is that he’s just really kind of playing around. He wants to be a hero that works in the shadows to stop a conspiracy, and has been making one up the more he lives in this fantasy world. But unbeknownst to him, that conspiracy is totally real.

He might be overpowered and out of touch, but every other character around him are in the midst of uncovering some dark truths about their fantastical society. It’s a fun Isekai anime that plays with a lot of the ideas and tropes you’ve come to expect from these releases, so you should check out the TV anime’s two season run now streaming with HIDIVE.

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