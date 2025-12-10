5 Best Isekai Anime To Watch if You Want to Forget The Beginning After the End

The Beginning After the End (TBATE) is a shining example of how to do isekai right. It takes familiar genre tropes and elevates them with thoughtful storytelling and emotional depth. King Grey’s rebirth as Arthur Leywin is less about escaping his past and more about confronting it through the lens of newfound innocence. The story blends the introspection of a reincarnation drama with the sweeping magic systems of high fantasy.

Despite being dismissed at times for formulaic plots, the best isekai works use their fantastical settings as mirrors for real human growth, morality, and purpose. When done right, isekai can create deeply immersive stories.

5. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Eight-Bit

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows the story of Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old office worker who is stabbed to death and reincarnates in a magical world as a slime named Rimuru Tempest. Despite his unassuming new form, he gains an array of unique powers, including the ability to absorb and mimic the abilities of anything he consumes. Rimuru befriends monsters, builds alliances, and establishes a monster nation called Tempest, striving to create a peaceful society amidst political intrigue and external threats.

If you enjoyed The Beginning After the End for its protagonist who rises from humble beginnings to become a powerful figure, Slime delivers this in spades. The anime is also a perfect blend of humor, adventure, and worldbuilding, with a lighthearted tone that doesn’t shy away from tackling darker themes like war and loyalty. Rimuru’s leadership qualities and relationships with his allies are reminiscent of Arthur’s growth and connections.

4. The Rising of the Shield Hero

Kinema Citrus

It’s the story of a broken hero earning back his sense of worth, a theme TBATE explores in its quieter moments. Naofumi Iwatani, a college student, is summoned as one of four Cardinal Heroes tasked with defending a kingdom from waves of catastrophic monsters. Armed with only a shield, Naofumi is quickly betrayed, falsely accused of a heinous crime, and ostracized by the very people he’s meant to protect. With no one to rely on, he hardens himself and begins building his strength through hard work, strategy, and a small, loyal team of allies, including Raphtalia, a slave-turned-swordswoman, and Filo, a bird-like companion.

Together, they fight to protect the kingdom while uncovering dark truths about the world. Similar to Arthur’s struggles in The Beginning After the End, Naofumi’s story is one of growth in the face of adversity. Both characters face betrayal and must rely on their intelligence and determination to overcome challenges. However, Shield Hero takes a grittier approach to its storytelling, making it ideal for viewers who appreciate more serious tones and moral complexity.

3. No Game No Life

Madhouse

Sora and Shiro, genius gamer siblings known as “Blank,” are transported to a fantastical world called Disboard, where every conflict is resolved through games instead of violence. Using their unmatched intellect and strategic thinking, the duo sets out to conquer the world’s challenges, defeat the god of games, and unite the fragmented races of Disboard under one rule. If you liked the tactical and strategic elements of The Beginning After the End, No Game No Life offers a different but equally compelling take on outsmarting opponents in a fantastical world. You’ll find Sora and Shiro’s brainy chaos intoxicating, even if it’s wrapped in satire.

2. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Natsuki is an ordinary young man who is suddenly transported to a fantasy world. However, unlike many isekai protagonists, Subaru doesn’t gain any overpowered abilities — his only power is “Return by Death,” allowing him to restart from a specific point in time whenever he dies. It turns the fantasy rebirth trope into a mental horror — the story of a man learning humility and courage one death at a time. If you like character depth and the toll of leadership on the human soul, Re:Zero will both hurt and heal you. It’s raw, rewarding, and unforgettable. Subaru’s determination to save his friends, even at great personal cost, mirrors Arthur’s protective nature and willingness to face challenges head-on.

1. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Studio Bind

34-year-old shut-in is reincarnated as Rudeus Greyrat in a magical world after dying in a traffic accident. Retaining his memories, Rudeus vows to live a better life, free from the mistakes of his previous existence. From a young age, he begins training in magic and swordsmanship, displaying extraordinary talent and determination.

Widely regarded as one of the best works of the isekai genre, Mushoku Tensei shares many similarities with The Beginning After the End, particularly its focus on character development in a richly detailed fantasy world. Rudeus, like Arthur, is reborn with the knowledge of a past life, giving him a head start in mastering magic and combat.

