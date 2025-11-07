6 Best Isekai Anime That Prove the Genre Isn’t Dead

Anime is known for covering a wide variety of genres that have boosted the medium’s popularity among global audiences. Common ones are science fiction, fantasy, action, and even romance, all genres that are familiar to Western audiences due to carrying directly over into other entertainment mediums. One genre that has no direct correlation outside of anime, though, is the Isekai genre; Isekai describes a story where the protagonist is transported to an alternate world or dimension, often centered in fantasy or science fiction settings. Isekai anime tends to immerse viewers into the new world alongside the protagonist, with the main character serving as a conduit for the audience to experience their journey alongside them.

While Isekai anime has had its big, successful hits, like Inuyasha or Sword Art Online, the genre gets a lot of flak for repetitive plots and themes that can get old over time. Fans have grown a bit less receptive to the Isekai genre as a whole, which makes finding really good Isekai shows a bit more challenging when sifting through the reviews on the copious amount that’s been produced in the past. This list will be going over six of the best Isekai anime of the past decade worth giving a watch, which proves the genre has potential to deliver great content.

6) Lord of Mysteries

Image Courtesy of B.CMAY Pictures

Lord of Mysteries is one of the newer Isekai series that has become a quick hit among modern fans. Technically, this show is a donghua, not an anime, first airing in the summer of 2025 to a generally positive reception from fans. Blending a Victorian setting with steampunk elements, Lord of Mysteries embraces its own elements of mystery, creating a uniquely dark atmosphere that only enhances the plot. It doesn’t hurt that the show’s animation is comparable to a high-quality animated movie, with stunning visuals that make the show a pleasure to watch.

The plot of Lord of Mysteries is centered around Zhou Mingrui, a man living in the modern world until he’s suddenly transported into the body of Klein Moretti, thrown back into the Victorian era. Waking with a self-healing gunshot wound, Zhou learns of the new world he inhabits, one full of dark magic, secrecy, plotting and scheming, and hidden societies that he’s entangled with. Aiming to solve the mysterious murder attempt on Klein’s life, Zhou is forced to investigate the world and people around him, in the hope of one day returning to his normal life.

5) Ascendance of a Bookworm

Image courtesy of Aijado

Ascendance of a Bookworm is a heartfelt, captivating Isekai series that fans of the genre should absolutely give a try out if they’re looking for a new, compelling show to watch. The series was first released back in 2019 and has three total seasons, with a fourth season scheduled to air in spring 2026. This series addresses themes such as perseverance, the importance of the individual, knowledge, and following your dreams. With a vibrant art style and lovable characters who feel achingly real, Ascendance of a Bookworm is an awesome Isekai that breathed new life into the genre in recent years.

In Ascendance of a Bookworm, the protagonist begins the series as a modern-day college student with an avid love for reading. She’s transported to an alternate reality into the body of Myne, a sickly, young girl who lives in a medieval-inspired world where books are considered a luxury reserved for the elite of society. Myne’s frustration with the lack of books readily available to the lower class leads her to a new goal, creating her own books to spread them across the world for others to enjoy.

4) Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Image Courtesy of White Fox

Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World is one of the best Isekai romance series to release in the past decade, with a genuine bond existing between the main characters that permeates every scene they share. It was first released in 2016 and has three total seasons, though a fourth season is scheduled to air sometime next year, to the excitement of fans. Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World has some of the most gorgeous art in Isekai, with shots that look straight out of a painting, making heavy use of color contrast and lighting. Additionally, the series contributes a lot of depth to its overall message of overcoming trauma and mental health struggles, a theme many Isekai don’t address.

The plot of Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World follows Natsuki Subaru, who is suddenly transported from his average life to a fantasy world. Natsuki quickly realizes he has a special ability in this new world, the power to rewind his own death, preventing him from actually dying or falling into an enemy’s hands. Much of Natsuki’s journey is dedicated to his decision to protect and serve Emilia, a half-elf mage whom he meets upon landing in his new life. The struggle of being the only one to remember his past deaths and the stress of his new position as Emilia’s protector take their toll, causing Natsuki’s journey to be filled with struggle and emotional turmoil despite his growing love for Emilia.

3) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Image Courtesy of 8bit

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime might carry one of the wordy titles that typical Isekai anime tend to have, but it stands out as one of the better options in the genre for a reason. This series first aired back in 2018 and has a total of three seasons, with a fourth season set to debut sometime in 2026. On top of the next season coming out next year, the series will be getting a film adaptation, set to release around February 2026, titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Arc. The show addresses themes such as free will versus destiny, self-identity, personal choice, and the burden of power.

In That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, the story is centered around Satoru Mikami, a middle-aged man who is killed in the modern world, only to reanimate in an adjacent reality as Rimuru Tempest. In this new world, Rimuru is a slime, essentially able to utilize various skills such as “Great Sage” or “Predator” that grant him an edge in this new life. Rimuru decides that his new goal is to create a united monster nation in this fantasy world, forming a group of friends and allies to help him accomplish this goal along his journeys.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa

The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the best examples of trope subversion in modern Isekai anime, crafting a tale of growth and revenge that diverts from the typical Chosen One narrative. This series was initially released in 2019 and has four seasons out, with a fifth season announced recently. Exploring themes of betrayal, human nature, overcoming adversity, and the power of true loyalty, The Rising of the Shield Hero navigates the darker side of Isekai, portraying a fantasy world where the protagonist struggles to adjust and survive. This realistic take on transporting to an alternate world makes the show a refreshing addition to Isekai anime and a great watch for fans of unique premises.

The plot of The Rising of the Shield Hero follows Naofumi Iwatani, sent to the fantasy world of Melromarc to serve as one of four legendary heroes, the Shield Hero. Naofumi is betrayed by the princess of the kingdom, accused of heinous crimes and stripped of his influence and titles, leading to his rejection by most of the world’s residents. With nowhere to turn, Naofumi purchases a demi-human slave to serve as his party member, traveling the world together and fighting monsters as he struggles to overcome his past and rebuild his reputation from scratch.

1) Overlord

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Overlord remains a staple in the Isekai genre for its unique plot and trope subversion that made the series stand out among other contemporary titles. It was first released in 2015 and has a total of four seasons, in addition to a film release adapting an arc from the manga. The biggest trait that makes Overlord stand out is the anime’s portrayal of a main character who serves as the series villain, adopting morally grey traits that are not often seen in anime protagonists of the Isekai genre. Discussing themes of human nature, the opposition of destiny, morality, and the corrupting influence of power, Overlord remains one of the best offers in Isekai anime and a must-watch for any fan.

In Overlord, a dedicated gamer is crushed to know his favorite online game is being shut down permanently. Locked in the servers at the time of shutdown, he’s transported to an alternate version of the game Yggdrasil, where the characters aren’t NPCs but fleshed-out individuals with their own goals and stories. In addition, the gamer is now in the body of his undead avatar, Ainz Ooal Gown. Deciding to venture into this new world in his borrowed body, Ainz quickly decides to become an Overlord of this world, manipulating and fighting his way to the top of the food chain through a series of increasingly calculated choices.

