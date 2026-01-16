Major Isekai Anime Promises Big Update Soon

The Isekai genre has become a major genre in the anime world for good reason. Typically focusing on protagonists who have been transported from their mundane worlds to far more exciting, often supernatural-filled ones. Franchises like Overlord, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Sword Art Online, and countless others have explored new territory for all things isekai, with one major entry prepping for something new. Thanks to finding serious success on the streaming service HIDIVE, an isekai anime adaptation has become a worthy example of its genre and will play a big part at the biggest anime event of the year, taking place in a few weeks.

The Eminence in Shadow is one of the isekais that is truly a mind-bending experience, as Minoru Kageno attempts to use his brain to make sure he survives his isekai experience. Garnering two seasons so far, thanks to anime studio Nexus, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm whether a third season is in the works. This might change this March, as Eminence in Shadow is planning to reveal new information at this year’s Anime Japan convention, set to take place on March 28th and 29th. While the specifics of what Studio Nexus has in store remain a mystery, considering the popularity of the franchise and the source material that has yet to be adapted, confirming that either a third season or a new movie is on the way seems like a safe bet.

Eminence in Shadow Will Return

Studio Nexus

Since premiering as a novel series from creator Daisuke Aizawa in 2018, The Eminence in Shadow has expanded in quite a few significant ways since its premiere. Ever since, Kageno’s story has overtaken light novels, manga, anime adaptations, and video games. In 2024, the isekai franchise announced that a new movie was in the works that would pick up where season two left off, tentatively titled The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes. Ever since the reveal, Nexus has been quiet regarding when we can expect the movie to arrive, so seeing it mentioned at this year’s Anime Japan would make sense, considering the lack of updates.

This isekai is far from the only anime that is planning to be a part of this year’s Anime Japan. So far, the event has confirmed that franchises such as Trigun, Baki The Grappler, Re:Zero, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, and many others will be in attendance to hint at future projects. In the past, Anime Japan has helped reveal some major tidbits when it comes to some of the biggest anime series, so we fully expect it to do the same for Eminence in Shadow.

If you haven’t seen the anime adaptation, it is currently available to stream on both HIDIVE and Hulu. The isekai follows its young protagonist, who, much like other anime characters like Lelouch and Detective Conan, must navigate his brutal world using his wits more than his physical attributes.

