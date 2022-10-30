One Piece Kicks Off Yamato vs. Kaido With a Bang: Watch

One Piece's anime has reached a real turning point with all of the fights breaking out across Onigashima, and the newest episode has kicked off the fight between Yamato and Kaido with an impressively animated bang! The anime is now in the midst of setting up for the final phase of fights across the war on Onigashima following Luffy's second defeat at the hands of Kaido, and thus the Emperor has been left running rampant on the top of the Skull Dome ever since. His son Yamato is now moving ahead in full force as they have decided to buy Luffy as much time as possible.

One Piece's anime has been full of very impressively animated moments in the last few months of its run specifically as its fights get more intense across Onigashima, and that's continued with the newest episode of the series as well. Yamato has finally made it to the roof of the Skull Dome in order to intercept Kaido, and the episode sees Yamato declaring that they will be cutting all ties with their father. This has brought the two to blows and shows off all of the power at both of their disposals! Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1038?

Episode 1038 of One Piece sees the Straw Hats and their allies struggle to make any real headway against Kaido's forces, and this has gotten even tougher now that they have all been told that Luffy has been defeated. While Nami and Otama were trying to get the Gifters on their side, Momonosuke Oden and Shinobu had been having a lot of trouble from the others as their hiding spot was found. With Yamato left to guard them, the fighter ended up on the roof of the Skull Dome as the episode came to an end.

Declaring that they were going to completely cut ties with their father, Yamato and Kaido are now fighting one another as the two of them unleash their Thunder Baguas against the other. The episode ends as their attacks send shockwaves through the rest of the dome, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Yamato can hold strong against their father until Luffy can make his way back to the fight.

What did you think of the start to Yamato and Kaido's fight in the anime? How are you liking the anime's take on Onigashima so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!