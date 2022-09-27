One Piece Cosplay Unleashes The Beast Pirate, Kaido

The War For Wano Arc recently came to a close in One Piece's manga, bringing to an end the battle between Luffy and Kaido in a grand fashion. While the isolated nation's story might be in the rearview window when it comes to the printed story by Eiichiro Oda, the anime series is still showing the battle, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give the Beast Pirate Captain a fresh new makeover as he solidified himself in the Grand Line's history.

Kaido certainly earned his place as the main villain of the Wano Arc, taking control of the country alongside the pint-sized shogun Orochi. Responsible for killing Kozuki Oden and leading the nation into a future wherein its citizens were ruled with an iron fist, the Straw Hats had their work cut out for them when it came to defeating the Beast Pirates. While Kaido had always demonstrated the ability to transform into a dragon, adding some serious power to his frame which was already larger than life, the War For Wano Arc took the opportunity to highlight a new form for the Beast Pirate captain that merged his human and dragon sides into one horrific form.

Instagram Cosplayer Ashuri Senpapi took the opportunity to re-imagine that leader of the Beast Pirates, as the war between Kaido and Luffy continues to heat up in One Piece's anime, with the arrival of Monkey's Gear Fifth right around the corner:

Following Kaido's defeat in the pages of One Piece's manga, it seems unlikely that the former Rock Pirate will play a significant role in the grand finale of the series. With Eiichiro Oda already bringing back plenty of old heroes and villains from Luffy's past in the latest chapters, the Straw Hats will have plenty of problems to deal with despite the Beast Pirates no longer being a threat. While the Shonen series hasn't revealed how many chapters the manga has left before it brings the story of the Straw Hats to an end, Oda has stated that he thinks that One Piece has three years of the story remaining.

What do you think of this new take on Kaido? Do you think the Beast Pirate will return before One Piece's finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.