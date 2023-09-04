Netflix's One Piece Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's One Piece is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of this article's writing, Season 1 of the live-action adaptation has an 83 precent critic's score on the review aggregate site, earning it the Certified Fresh status. The series is also performing very well with fans as its audience score is presently sitting at 95 percent with more than 10,000 ratings. The series debuted on the streaming platform on August 31st.

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters praised Netflix's One Piece, giving the series a 4.5 out of 5, noting that the series features "a perfectly curated cast and intimate stories, One Piece captures the heart of what makes Oda's tale transcendent. At its core, One Piece is about dreams and those destined who see their hopes fulfilled. For years, we've waited to see whether Netflix's One Piece would sink or swim. So as Luffy begins chasing his dream in live action, it is a privilege to say Netflix's One Piece is worthy of telling the Pirate King's tale. "

What is One Piece About?

One Piece is an adaptation of the manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda and follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates in their exploration of the dangerous oceans, lands, and beyond in search of the "One Piece", a treasure that will make their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, the King of the Pirates. However, the Marines are hot on their trail and others are searching for the One Piece as well.

How to Watch One Piece Live-Action Series

The One Piece live-action debuted on Netflix around the world on August 31st. Running for eight episodes that will be around one hour each, this new One Piece series will be tackling the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that saw Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with original One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project.

The main cast of Straw Hats are led by the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

