One Piece Unveils a Big Pacifista Plot Twist

One Piece has reached a major turning point of the Egghead Arc, and the newest chapter of the manga has turned things in a positive direction with a surprising twist between Jewelry Bonney and the Pacifistas! One Piece: Egghead Arc started with the surprising reveal that Bonney was actually Kuma's daughter, and she had wanted to get revenge on Dr. Vegapunk for turning her father into a mindless android. But over the previous chapters of the series, Kuma and Bonney's relationship has come to the forefront as Kuma surprisingly made his way to the battlefield to save his daughter.

Doing so despite no longer having emotions or a free will of his own was already a massive feat, but it turns out that Dr. Vegapunk also sneakily installed something within him and the rest of the Pacifistas for fear that the Marines would force father and daughter to fight one day. When the exact thing happens as Saturn wants to use the Pacifistas to kill Bonney (and thus pour salt in the wound), it turns out that Vegapunk actually secretly programmed Bonney to have ultimate control over them even more than the Five Elders themselves.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Bonney Takes Control of the Pacifistas

One Piece Chapter 1106 picks up shortly after Saturn orders the Pacfistas to blast away Kuma and Bonney, and Bonney discovers that her voice reaches the Pacifistas thanks to Dr. Vegapunk. Telling them to help her instead, and asking her daddy to help escape the island, the Pacifistas then turn on the Marines. Vegapunk feared that Kuma would one day be ordered to kill his own child, and wanting to avoid this fate, he installed a secret directive that makes Bonney the one Kuma will always listen to.

That no matter how high the orders come from, even from one of the Five Elders themselves, the Kuma Pacifistas will always be on Bonney's side. Vegapunk was then pierced by one of Saturn's spider legs for this move, but he's willing to take the hit because it at least knows for the moment he's saved Bonney and her father from suffering even more than the two of them have been already.

It further demonstrates the connection between Vegapunk and Kuma despite the military's control over the Pacifista experiments overall, and hopefully is the key to helping them escape the Buster Call. But what did you think of this twist? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!