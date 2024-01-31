One Piece Finally Sets Up Kuma vs. Kuma

One Piece has reached a heated new climax as the Egghead Arc gets more intense in the manga, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is finally setting the stage for Kuma's fight against his Pacifista clones! One Piece has been one major twist after another as the Luffy and the Straw Hats' journey through Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory. Things got even more complicated when the Navy arrived with the intention of wiping out the scientist and laboratory completely, and even one of the Five Elders personally stepped in to make sure the deed was done.

The previous chapters of the series saw fellow member of the Worst Generation, Jewelry Bonney, reveal that not only was Bartholomew Kuma her father, but she had an emotional reunion with him despite the fact that he should no longer be operating with any semblance of his old self and free will. But with Saturn calling for a new Buster Call and continuing to wipe out the island, the newest chapter of the series has placed Kuma and Bonney firmly in the crosshairs of the many attacking Pacifistas.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Kuma vs. Kuma

One Piece Chapter 1105 picks up shortly after Saturn ordered a Buster Call to completely wipe out Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory. This means that the Pacifistas had been hitting things indiscriminately with their laser blasts. As Kuma and the others tried to escape from the island in a flying pod, it was quickly cut in half by Admiral Kizaru. Hoping to punish Kuma for the fact that he's managed to resist the Marines' control for so long despite all that they had done to him, Saturn then orders the nearby Pacifistas to blast Kuma and Bonney out of the sky.

Saturn wants this end for Kuma and Bonney specifically as a way to punish the folly of the "insects" he sees rebelling against his wishes. He wants Kuma to meet an ironic end at the hand of the many cloned weapons they had developed because of him, and now Kuma is facing death at the hands of these many Pacifistas. It's something that would further pour salt in the wound for Bonney as well, and the final moments of the chapter sees them losing hope as the Pacfistas take aim.

Now it's just a matter of seeing if these blasts connect with Kuma and Bonney. Do you think they'll be able to escape their death in this situation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!