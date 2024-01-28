One Piece Gets Emotional With Bonney and Kuma Connection Reveal

One Piece's anime has started to work its way through the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode shared a heartbreaking reveal that solidified the connection between Jewelry Bonney and Bartholomew Kuma! One Piece's anime has been steadily setting the stage for Bonney's full introduction to the series as she has officially crossed paths with Luffy and the Straw Hats in their next major adventure. But as Luffy is starting to get to know Bonney, fans are as well as she has confirmed that she has a wild connection to Kuma, the former Warlord turned android by the World Government.

One Piece has shown Bonney to have an interest in Kuma in the past as she was seen running around Mariejois during the Reverie arc, and the Egghead Arc saw her reveal to Luffy that she's actually there for revenge against Dr. Vegapunk himself. The newest episode of the series has now complicated things even further as Bonney has revealed that Kuma is actually her father when she comes across a clone of Kuma that's setting out to destroy Luffy and the others across the Future Island. Leading to an emotional glimpse of their shared past together, check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll.

One Piece: Kuma Is Bonney's Father Revealed

One Piece Episode 1092 sees Luffy, Bonney, Chopper and Jimbei suddenly attacked by a Pacifista that had been monitoring crimes on the island. They've been charged with eating and getting new clothes without paying, and Luffy is set on taking down the attacking Pacifista because it won't relent in its attack. But as Luffy charges in, Bonney surprisingly attacks Luffy instead in order to protect the Pacifista. Breaking down in tears, Bonney reveals that she can't let Luffy attack her father.

Bonney reveals that Kuma is actually her father, and Luffy and the others are shocked to hear such a revelation. The episode then shares a brief glimpse into their pasts as Bonney cries. The last we see of her and Luffy they are hit by a massive laser blast from the Pacifista, and now it's thrown a wrench into the rest of the Egghead Arc as Bonney now has a father who has been turned into a weapon by the Navy.

