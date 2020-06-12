One Piece Fan Draws Stunning Ace Tribute with Fire

✖

One Piece has arrived on Netflix with the Albasta and East Blue Saga, making up the first one hundred and thirty episodes of the series, and one fan has honored the series himself by using a quite unique way in bringing Luffy's brother Ace to life: by using actual fire! Though Ace is no longer among the land of the living, following his sacrifice to save the head of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy, his legacy has lived on not just with the characters of the franchise but with fans creating unique pieces of art honoring the pirate!

Ace recently revisited the series with a flashback during the Wano Arc, with the isolated nation being visited by the brother of Luffy who was looking to continue the goal that was originally established by the Shogun of Kuri, Oden. Though Ace was never able to achieve the dream of the would-be savior of Wano, Luffy is looking to free the country from the nefarious grip of both Kaido and Orochi, backed up by the sinister Beast Pirates. Ace's personality made him a fan favorite, to say nothing of his devil fruit power that gave him a worthwhile power in the manipulation of fire!

Reddit User Thomas8295 showed off this insanely impressive fan art that uses an empty parking lot and a large flaming stick in order to re-create the swashbuckler of One Piece whose flame powers made him easily one of the strongest pirates sailing the Grand Line:

While we don't foresee Ace returning to the land of the living before the end of the Eiichiro Oda's anime franchise, we would imagine we'll see him return in at least a flashback before the Straw Hat Pirates reach their conclusion. The Wano Country Arc is easily one of the biggest story arcs of One Piece to date, bringing together so many different characters from the series, both good and bad, and having them clash in one locale.

What do you think fo this astonsihing fan art that uses fire to bring to life Ace of One Piece? What other fire dancing anime characters would you like to see drawn in a similar fashion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the high seas world of One Piece!

