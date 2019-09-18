One Piece Animator Gives Special Peek At New Episode

With One Piece neck deep in the isolationist nation of Wano, not only are fans jumping for joy at the amazing new animation and story beats that are being presented with this new storyarc, but the animators themselves are as well! Sharing a new image from the upcoming episode nine hundred and third episode of the popular pirate franchise, the animator expressed their excitement at being involved with the series overall and gave us a brand new look into Luffy’s current samurai style attire. What events will be fall the Straw Hat Pirates this time around?

Twitter User AG_Sanda1 shared their animation that does a fantastic job of displaying the post-time skip Luffy, attempting to traverse the environment of Wano Country while working toward bringing the Straw Hat Pirates back in the same boat and reclaim their former glory:

よろしくお願いします。 I participated at One Piece as key animator! It was one of my dream! Please look forward for this week episode! Here is a sketch~ pic.twitter.com/2A6JMakPjZ — サンダ SANDA (@ag_sanda1) September 17, 2019

Luffy has had a heck of a time in Wano so far, combining a string of “ups” and “downs” as he attempts to get to the bottom of what is going on in the feudalistic country. Running into Zoro and having a quick reunion, the two barely got to exchange pleasantries before having to face down the pirate Hawkins who attempted to unleash another straw filled abomination their way.

Following this battle, the pair then ran into the villainous Bat-Man, who may share the same name as a certain citizen of Gotham City, but holds little in common with Bruce Wayne as part of Kaido’s Beast Pirates. With one fight after another, the ragtag crew have now run into one of the most prominent sumos in Wano with Urashima. If nothing else, Wano is keeping the Straw Hat Pirates busy with constant bone shattering battles for Luffy and company to tangle with.

The animation in the Wano Arc has been one of the biggest selling points aside from the story for One Piece, and its clear that the animators themselves are letting their excitement bleed into every scene!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.