New ‘One Piece’ Preview Promises To Reveal Katakuri’s Power

If there is one thing Monkey D. Luffy is good at, it is picking a fight. Over the years, the pirate has taken on everyone from Arlong to Kuma and Doflamingo. These days, Luffy is aiming high as he hopes to take down an actual Yonko, but he will have to go through Charlotte Katakuri to do that.

So, it is about time the anime showed fans just a bit of what the Sweet Commander can do.

Over the weekend, One Piece aired its 829th episode, and the update saw Sanji prepping for his wedding to Charlotte Pudding. With the Straw Hats ready to help their chef escape, the Sanji Retrieval Team wants to teach Big Mom not to mess with them, but the Yonko has a force of her own. Katakuri is just one of the Yonko’s children, but he is the most notorious by far. And, if the anime’s latest teaser has anything to say, it is that Katakuri is about to show off his strength.

As you can see above, the preview for One Piece‘s next episode. The clip shows all of the wedding guests arrive at the Tea Party to celebrate Pudding’s nuptials, but things go south when Katakuri is ambushed.

“When the man with a billion berries bounty? Sweet General Katakuri’s horrific ability is revealed, the hellish Tea Party finally starts,” the teaser reveals, showing a glowering Katakuri and a stern-faced Sanji.

So far, anime fans know little about Katakuri’s power, but readers of One Piece know how formidable he is. Not only does Katakuri have an insane bounty on his head, but he has an inept talent with Haki and Devil Fruit powers to match. When it comes to Observation Haki, Katakuri cannot be beat, and he ate the Mochi Mochi no Mi on top of that. The fruit gave the pirate the ability to create and control mochi at will, allowing him to create weapons, mimic other attacks, and even defend himself in battle.

