One Piece Reveals a Kaido Traitor with Its Latest Episode

The latest episode of One Piece's anime dropped some major bombs when it came to the story of the Grand Line, but amongst the numerous big moves that are sure to shake up the nation of Wano, and the world, to its core, a traitor was revealed who is one of the biggest members of the "Worst Generation"! With the Wano Arc prepping its story not just for the major war between the Straw Hat Pirates and the forces of Kaido and Orochi, this revelation of this new traitor is sure to have big implications for the future of this arc!

Warning! If you have yet to watch the latest episode of One Piece's anime and don't want to have the events of Wano's recent installment spoiled, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

This latest episode of One Piece featured some big reveals, such as the general public learning of the "fate" of Sabo, and the world is blown away by the revelation that the Seven Warlords of the Sea have been abolished from the government, no longer holding their positions of power. On top of these mind-blowing facts, the traitor of Wano is revealed to be X Drake, the member of the Worst Generation who is, in fact, a member of the military, who is relaying what he knows about the current status of the isolated nation.

Drake isn't simply a member of the military, he's in fact the head of a special unit of the government dubbed "SWORD". Considering that X Drake is the creator of the Drake Pirates, this big revelation is definitely one of the most surprising in the world of the Grand Line. Chatting with his underling Koby, it's revealed that Drake has been feeding information to the military since arriving in Wano, and the inclusion of these forces is sure to make the situation even more of a powderkeg than it already is.

Drake has the unique ability to transform into an allosaurus, giving him the power of a dinosaur to help in both his swashbuckling and military adventures.

What do you think of the revelation that Drake is secretly a member of the military? How do you think this development will come into play in the future of the Wano Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!