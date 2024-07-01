One Piece Loses Fan-Favorite Animator, Director

One Piece has dominated the anime landscape for decades, and these days, its art has never looked so good. As the medium continues to explode in popularity, more and more artists globally are signing on to One Piece. Some of these talented creators included Henry Thurlow, an American animator who now works in anime overseas. He has become a steadfast contributor to One Piece, but today, Thurlow confirmed he has parted ways with Toei Animation.

The confession comes on the heels of a new One Piece Podcast episode. Taking to social media, Thurlow told followers he was exiting the staff of One Piece, but he has nothing but love for the show still.

“Sorry to say, I’ve left Toei Animation & the One Piece staff. I go into as much detail as I can about “why” on the One Piece Podcast (ep824) & won`t comment further. I`m currently directing something at another studio, so stay tuned for more news in the near future,” the director shared. “One Piece is & remains to be my favorite Shonen series, and I`m leaving under very good terms. I have no doubt Toei and the amazing staff will continue doing a great job from here on out, and I look forward to (As a fan now, not creator) seeing what they do in the future.”

“I plan on directing on One Piece again before the series ends (So I *will* be back) …but not for a while. For the next few years, I`m gonna see what else is available. My next couple (already decided) projects are very exciting. I`ll reveal more details when I can!”

On episode 824 of the One Piece Podcast, Thurlow gave additional insight into his exit. The animator did not name any names, but the crux of his exit came down to opportunity. Despite being asked to join the One Piece staff to direct, Thurlow had trouble getting assignments beyond animation. A high-up member of the production team apparently took issue with Thurlow’s animation style, and ultimately, their sway kept the artist away from their job. After a sit down with Toei Animation, Thurlow was able to find work at another studio directing, so his final contribution to One Piece went live this week.

Obviously, there is nothing more universal than being dissatisfied with your job. Thurlow’s body of work has proven his skill a thousand times over, and his interest in directing is far from surprising. If One Piece could not accommodate those assignments, well – you can see why Thurlow chose to leave. And as he moves to new projects, fans are eager to see what the animator has in the works.

What do you make of this latest One Piece update?