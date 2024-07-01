One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Boa Hancock's Seraphim Clone

One Piece has introduced a powerful Boa Hancock clone to the franchise with S-Snake, and now an awesome cosplay has brought the Seraphim to life! Following the events of the Wano Country arc, Luffy and the Straw Hats are now starting to see how much has changed for the rest of the world. The World Government has become much more dangerous thanks to the development of a new line of Pacifistas known as the Seraphim. These weapons are not only modeled after the former Seven Warlords, but have been amped up with indestructible Lunarian genes and different Devil Fruit abilities.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has revealed just how powerful each of the Seraphim are, and they're much stronger than the former Warlords they're based off of. But it also seems like they have a bit of those Warlords' personalities as well as demonstrated by S-Snake in the most recent episode of the anime as she's acting more like Boa Hancock than ever. Now this powerful military weapon has been brought to life through some equally as powerful cosplay from artist fruitdu_d on Instagram that highlights the similarities between Hancock and S-Snake in full. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

If you wanted to catch up with One Piece: Egghead Arc, you can currently check out the newest episodes of Japanese language release of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The English dub for the arc will be making its world premiere during Anime Expo 2024 in July, but the new voice cast additions for the arc have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. The Japanese cast added the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix, and it is currently in the midst of production on its second season for a release in the near future.