Here's How Chopper Could Look in One Piece Season 2

One Piece is on a roll this year. While its manga moves towards its next arc, the anime is turning heads with its adaptation of Egghead Island. The Straw Hat crew is on top of the world, and of course, that doesn't even touch upon their Netflix stint. Last year, One Piece posted its live-action adaptation to the delight of fans, and season two is now in production. Netflix is set to bring Tony Tony Chopper to life with season two, and after being teased about his debut, one fan decided to piece together the reindeer's look for fans.

As you can see below, Netflix's One Piece is drawing plenty of buzz thanks to Chopper, and can you blame the fans? For decades now, the Drum Island doctor has been a favorite with One Piece lovers. Chopper's sweet and sour personality helped turn the reindeer into a key member of Luffy's crew, and his debut at Netflix has been talked about often online. And if he looks anything like the fan-art below, audiences will be in for a treat.

This is actually going to happen! pic.twitter.com/iF9oatpSMy — One Piece Daily (@opdaiIy) September 20, 2024

Let's Welcome Tony Tony Chopper

As you can tell, the One Piece fan-art leans into the official peek we got of Chopper during Netflix's Geeked Week. At that time, the streaming service showed Chopper from behind in silhouette, so we could not get much detail from him. Still, we could make out his chibi frame, and his iconic pink hat looked incredibly fluffy. With his antlers out, the official teaser made Chopper look adorable, so this fan-art takes the reindeer further in that direction.

With wide eyes and a rounded snout, this One Piece draft makes Chopper look adorable. In fact, he may be to cute. Chopper has quite an adorable look these days, but before One Piece hit its timeskip, Chopper was a bit scrappier. It will be interesting to see how Netflix navigates this design shift as many One Piece fans know Chopper best with his post-timeskip design. But if we are being authentic to Eiichiro Oda's manga, then Chopper needs to be a big rougher around the edges when he first arrives at Netflix.

What's Coming for One Piece Season 2?

Currently, we have no word on when Chopper's full design will be shown to fans, but One Piece season two is in the midst of production. Filming kicked off this summer as the core cast of Netflix's One Piece returned to South Africa to shoot. In the following months, we have learned much about the new season, and Oda even confirmed its story outline.

Rather than head into Arabasta, One Piece season two will start at Loguetown and finish up with the Drum Island arc. This story spread is ambitious, and it will bring tons of new characters to life. For instance, Mr. 3 will bring David Dastmalchian to life while Katey Sagal oversees Kureha. And as for its biggest additions, One Piece has secured its own Nico Robin. Lera Abova will bring the historian to life, and as for Crocodile, Joe Manganiello has been tapped to play the villain.

What do you make of this Tony Tony Chopper design? Do you think Netflix will be able to pull off the reindeer? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.