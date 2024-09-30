One Piece Animator Slams Piracy Culture, Manga Leaks in Viral Post

When it comes down to it, who doesn't like free anime? There was once a time where anime was impossible to get a hold of unless you had ample funds to import VHS tapes, but those days are gone. There are plenty of streaming services that offer free-to-watch anime from Tubi to Freevee. Still, this industry shift has not stopped piracy. In fact, technology has only made anime piracy and manga leaks worse. So really, it was just a matter of time before an industry insider went viral for pushing back against the trend.

Taking to social media, Sota Shigetsugu earned headlines recently as the animator made their grievances public. The artist, who is known best for working on One Piece, admits they are frustrated by so-called fans sharing anime leaks online.

What Is the Danger With Piracy?

"I know the majority of fans are good people, but I often see some fans overseas... eagerly awaiting leaks or expressing thanks to those who leak content. It really frustrates me when I see pirated anime footage being circulated right after they're released in theaters," Shigetsugu wrote.

"How many reading and viewing experiences were ruined because of leaks? While those who leak content are obviously terrible, what annoys me even more are the so-called fans who appreciate it," the animator continued. "Don't act like it's something to be enjoyed."

Continuing, the One Piece staffer said he believes the rise of simulcast schedules have royally messed up the anime industry. If Shigetsugu had a say, he would extend the time between releases in Japan and America as the artist says most anime leaks are coming from overseas.

"The global simultaneous release of films is the worst. If releases were only in Japan, camrips almost never happen, but as soon as it's released overseas, the pirated footage gets circulated on the first day. I really wish there would be a delay between the Japanese and global releases. I completely understand the anticipation of overseas fans, but overseas camrips happen every time."

Will Anime Piracy Ever Become Obsolete?

As you can see, Shigetsugu has a big issue with anime piracy, and he is not the only industry veteran feeling this way. From anime piracy to manga leaks, creators from across the board in Japan have railed against the practice. Earlier this year, Netflix was hit by a huge data mine that leaked a number of high-profile anime titles like Dandadan. Staff at Science Saru was quick to critique the piracy push as well as the leak. And while anime piracy is still a big issue, studios and licensors are fighting back.

In the past five years, both manga publishers and anime distributors are taking arms against piracy. A number of historic legal cases have been filed in recent years that target these leakers. In the United States, licensors like Aniplex helped bring down some of the biggest anime piracy sites online including those serving NSFW content. Now, the question is whether this aggressive takedown policy will curb piracy or simply slow it down.

What do you think about this animator's outburst against piracy? Do you think anime can ditch its piracy roots?