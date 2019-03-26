‘One Piece’ Episode Preview Teases ‘Reverie’ Arc Spoilers

One Piece is doing out with the old and reeling in the new at last. It has been quite some time since the anime undertook a new arc, but that is the next task on One Piece‘s list. A new story is about to set sail, and a spoiler-heavy preview for the arc has gone live.

So, be warned! There are spoilers below for One Piece‘s upcoming arc!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, the hit anime brought its lengthy Whole Cake Island arc to a close. Fans watched as the Straw Hat gang managed to escape Big Mom’s gang at a foreboding cost, but they are in the clear. Now, it is time the group kicked off the Reverie arc, and the preview for episode 878 is giving an eyeful to fans.

As you can see above, the preview for One Piece’s new episode starts off with a young Monkey D. Luffy. The boy is seen galavanting with Shanks back in the East Blue, and the narrator gives some telling details about the episode.

“Luffy took on the Emperor of the Sea, Big Mom. The news instantly spreads across the world and surprises people in a big way,” the trailer says.

“Luffy who once wanted to be like Shanks and sailed out to sea now takes a new title as a pirate!”

The episode also confirms its title, and that is the biggest tell of all. The release will be named “The World is Stunned! The Fifth Emperor of the Sea Emerges!” While the title doesn’t say the explicit relation here, fans have gathered that Luffy is about to be crowned the newest Emperor of the Sea, and the title will open up an entirely new era for the rubbery pirate after all these years.

So, are you ready for this new arc to kick off…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!